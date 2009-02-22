Amgen Time Trial a Tour de Force as Racers Roll Through Solvang

Thousands of cycling fans lined the streets of Solvang on Friday as 136 pro cyclists whizzed by, completing the sixth leg of the 2009 Amgen Tour of California Time Trials.

Cyclists Levi Leipheimer, David Zabriskie and Gustav Larsson pedaled to the top times in the race, respectively. Tour de France champions Lance Armstrong and Carlos Sastre also participated.

A 15-mile course spanned the Santa Ynez Valley countryside, with its start and finish located in downtown Solvang. In addition to the pro racing, fans witnessed two Santa Barbarans place in the amateur “Race for Truth” that took place before the time trial; Gary Douville (33:47) placed first in the amateur race and Brian Cook (34:47) was second. Both represented Platinum Performance Santa Barbara.

Noozhawk photographers Lara Cooper and Michelle Wong spent the day in Solvang, in the middle of the action. Click Here to View the Slide Show.

