Letter to the Editor: Sioux Solidarity with Carpinteria Mascot Opponents

I ask that Carpinteria High School do away with the Warrior mascot. Our culture has been around many eons before the culture of Carpinteria High and we hope to thrive many eons in the future, but we must do away with the characters of blatant racism.

My name is Wade Crowe. I am enrolled with the Yanktonai Hunkpati Dakota Sioux of Crow Creek, S.D. We have been the focus of racist attitudes since contact with the white folk. To think that we were denied our song and dance for many years while the white folk were able to make a mockery of our traditions. It wasn’t until the 1970s that our traditions were able to be practiced without being hauled away and beaten.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >