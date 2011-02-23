Lynda Lang of Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce Completes Academy

The president/CEO is among 28 executives to graduate from the three-year program

Lynda Lang, president and CEO of the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce, was among the 28 chamber executives to graduate recently from Academy, a professional development program presented by the Western Association of Chamber Executives.

Academy is an interactive, three-year training program on chamber management essentials designed for today’s chamber executives and staff professionals.

“We congratulate all of the graduates and their chambers for having the vision to invest in professional development,” WACE President Dave Kilby said.

During the three-year Academy program, graduates participated in 18 three-hour classes and completed a significant number of additional independent study hours outside of the classroom.

WACE is an association of chamber of commerce executives and staff professionals designed to promote and enhance professional development. With about 720 members from 14 Western states, WACE is the largest state or regional association of chamber of commerce executives in the United States.

— Pat Kistler is government relations director of the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.