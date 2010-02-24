Ambassador to Give ‘Zero Nuclear Weapons’ Talk

Max Kampelman, chief arms control negotiator for President Reagan, will deliver the Frank K. Kelly Lecture on Thursday

Ambassador Max Kampelman, chief arms control negotiator for President Ronald Reagan with the Soviet Union, will give the ninth annual Frank K. Kelly Lecture on Humanity’s Future at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The lecture, sponsored by the Nuclear Peace Age Foundation and titled “Zero Nuclear Weapons for a Sane and Sustainable World,” will take place at the Fé Bland Forum at SBCC, 721 Cliff Drive.

The public is welcome, and admission is free.

A lawyer, diplomat and educator, Kampelman helped pursue Reagan’s goal of eliminating all nuclear weapons in his role as ambassador and head of the U.S. delegation to the negotiations with the Soviet Union on nuclear and space arms in Geneva.

He is one of very few people to be officially honored by two presidents. He received the Presidential Citizens Medal from Reagan in 1989 and the Freedom Medal from President Bill Clinton in 1999. More recently, he has worked with Henry Kissinger, George Shultz, William Perry and Sam Nunn in their efforts to promote a world free of nuclear weapons.

“You can be an idealist and a realist at the same time,” Kampelman has written. “American foreign policy [needs] ... to find a way to move from what “is” — a world with a risk of increasing global disaster — to what “ought” to be, a peaceful, civilized world free of weapons of mass destruction.”

David Krieger, president of the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation, said Kampelman has been a leader in the nuclear disarmament movement for decades.

“Max worked closely with President Reagan, and the two of them had the same goal — a world with zero nuclear weapons,” he said. “He’s still working towards that goal.”



Lou Cannon, distinguished journalist and the author of five books on Reagan, will introduce Kampelman.

For more information, click here or call 805.965.3443.

— Steven Crandell is the director of development and public affairs for the Nuclear Peace Age Foundation.