Highway 101 Paving Project Planned from Santa Barbara to Goleta

A project to repave 8.5 miles of Highway 101 from Milpas Street to just south of Patterson Avenue is expected to begin this summer, Caltrans officials announced Wednesday.

Caltrans will remove the top layer of deteriorated pavement and repave it with asphalt, greatly improving conditions for motorists. The project will result in better visibility in rainy conditions, reduced back splash and tire spray, and a smoother ride for motorists.

“I am very pleased this section of Highway 101 from Santa Barbara to Goleta will be improved for the traveling public,” Caltrans District 5 Director Rich Krumholz said.

The $7 million upgrade will be funded through the Caltrans Maintenance Program. Contractor bids on the project are expected to be opened in May. Construction is expected to begin in early summer.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, click here or call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.568.0858.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.