Jane Seymour Exhibit Opens at Maiani Art Gallery in Montecito

Her artworks will be on display through March 4

On Friday, the Maiani Art Gallery on Coast Village Road in Montecito hosted the opening of Jane Seymour’s brilliant display of oil and watercolor pieces.

Seymour is a well-accomplished stage, motion picture and TV actress.

Her image “Snowy Open Hearts II: Vancouver 2010 Compete with an Open Heart” was selected by the International Olympic Committee to represent the U.S. athletes in Vancouver at the 2010 Winter Olympics, which are now under way.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of Seymour’s “Open Heart” will help fund the nation’s athletes.

A large crowd was on hand for the VIP opening hosted by the Maiani Family.

The art gallery is a partnership of Rick and Patrik Maiani, two of the three sons of Dario and Rosemary Maiani.

Rick and Patrik Maiani have opened the doors to a different kind of gallery where visitors can feel the paintings and sculptures come alive once they walk in the door.

Seymour’s exhibit will hang in the Maiani Gallery for two weeks only, through March 4, and it’s well worth a visit.

— John Conroy is a contributing photographer for Noozhawk.