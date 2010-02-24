Monday, April 30 , 2018, 4:47 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Jane Seymour Exhibit Opens at Maiani Art Gallery in Montecito

Her artworks will be on display through March 4

By John Conroy, Noozhawk Contributing Photographer | February 24, 2010 | 12:07 p.m.

On Friday, the Maiani Art Gallery on Coast Village Road in Montecito hosted the opening of Jane Seymour’s brilliant display of oil and watercolor pieces.

Article Image
Jane Seymour arrives for Friday’s VIP opening. (John Conroy photo / www.johnconroyimages.com)

Seymour is a well-accomplished stage, motion picture and TV actress.

Her image “Snowy Open Hearts II: Vancouver 2010 Compete with an Open Heart” was selected by the International Olympic Committee to represent the U.S. athletes in Vancouver at the 2010 Winter Olympics, which are now under way.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of Seymour’s “Open Heart” will help fund the nation’s athletes.

A large crowd was on hand for the VIP opening hosted by the Maiani Family.

The art gallery is a partnership of Rick and Patrik Maiani, two of the three sons of Dario and Rosemary Maiani.

Rick and Patrik Maiani have opened the doors to a different kind of gallery where visitors can feel the paintings and sculptures come alive once they walk in the door.

Seymour’s exhibit will hang in the Maiani Gallery for two weeks only, through March 4, and it’s well worth a visit.

— John Conroy is a contributing photographer for Noozhawk.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 