Mental Health Association Welcomes New Bilingual Advocate

Michaelo Balcázar will provide support services for families

By Daniella Elghanayan | February 24, 2010 | 7:07 p.m.

The Mental Health Association in Santa Barbara County welcomes Michaelo Balcázar as its new bilingual family advocate.

Michaelo Balcázar

Balcázar will be providing free, confidential support services in English and Spanish to families affected by a loved one’s mental illness.

Balcázar brings to the Mental Health Association more than five years of experience in providing services to people in crisis or in need of support. Before joining MHA, Balcázar served as the family advocate for the Transitions Mental Health Association in Santa Maria, where he provided services to families and outreach to Hispanic individuals affected by mental illness.

Balcázar also worked at the Sansum Clinic in Santa Barbara, where he handled the emergency call center and responded to crisis situations.

He has held positions in sales and as a reporter for El Mexicano and the Goleta Valley Voice.

Balcázar received a bachelor’s degree in computer science from UCSB and is currently working toward his master’s degree in clinical psychology at Antioch University. While at UCSB, Balcázar served as a volunteer for the Braille Institute, where he assisted with the ESL program for the blind.

The Mental Health Association is a private, nonprofit organization providing support, housing and advocacy to adults and families affected by severe mental illness. For more information, click here or call 805.884.8440.

— Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist.

