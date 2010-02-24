Monday, April 30 , 2018, 4:48 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 
Spirals Gymnastics Foundation Promotes Gabi Grosz to Head Coach

She will oversee all gymnastics programs and management of the gym

By Roy Wienecke | February 24, 2010 | 11:44 a.m.

The Spirals Gymnastics Foundation’s board of directors has announced the promotion of Gabriela “Gabi” Grosz to head coach.

In her new position, Grosz will oversee the direction of all recreational and competitive gymnastics programs and the overall management of the gym.

She joined Spirals in 2004 as the girls’ team coach. In 2008, she was promoted to program director and appointed as a board member.

Before joining Spirals, Grosz coached elite levels (USA Gymnastics Levels 10 and above) of gymnastics with the International Federation of Gymnastics for more than 12 years.

While living abroad, Grosz coached for Club Scolar Petrosani, Romania; National Military Society; Inter Sports Association Petrila and as an Elite Squat gymnastics coach at the Phoenix Gymnastics Training Center in England. She was also the head coach at Northeast Elite Gymnastics in Ohio coaching Levels 5 through 10.

Grosz received her degree from the National School for Coaches and is a member of the USA Gymnastics with safety certification.

The board, along with Spirals’ families, would like to congratulate Grosz and wish her continued success at Spirals in her new position.

— Roy Wienecke is president of the Spirals Gymnastics Foundation’s board of directors.

