Teachers Honored for Earth, Philanthropy and Service Projects

48 educators from nine school districts are recognized by the Santa Barbara County Education Office

Fifteen teachers from nine school districts countywide were recognized by the Santa Barbara County Education Office with Care for Our Earth grants for classroom projects. Another 15 third-grade teachers received Care & Share II grants for philanthropic projects, and 18 received Care & Share grants for community service and philanthropy countywide.

The awards were presented at the 2010 Teachers Network Grant Recognition Dinner on Feb. 18 at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott in Buellton.

Care for our Earth grants are sponsored by the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District and Southern California Gas Company, and coordinated by the Santa Barbara County Education Office. The Care for Our Earth program offers grants to fourth- to 12-grade teachers who implement an environmental service project with their students to save energy or reduce traffic and pollution at the school.

Projects included producing biodiesel from used vegetable oil for use in school vehicles; developing school carpools; writing speeches and producing a video about how to make a difference in cutting traffic and pollution in the community; learning how to take public bus transportation to school; and patrolling classrooms and equipment to reduce energy use in schools.

“This is such an exciting group of projects,” said Mary Byrd, air quality information specialist with the Air Pollution Control District. “The teachers and their students are an inspiration to all of us.”

Care for Our Earth Projects

» Santa Barbara, biodiesel: David Yale, Santa Barbara High School, Santa Barbara Secondary School District, had students manufacture biodiesel fuel from used cooking oil and then put the oil to use in the school transportation and construction vehicles.

» Orcutt, Power Down Patrol: Kelly VanAllen, Pine Grove School, Orcutt Union School District, had her students patrol the classes on campus, noting who turned off their lights and powered down their computers when the classroom was empty. The room with the best record will be able to choose a supply from the “We’ve Powered Down” school supply goodie box.

» Santa Maria, Recycling with Dignity: Mona Gros, Santa Maria High School, SBCEO Special Education, had her special-education students participate in recycling activities on Santa Maria High’s campus. They search the campus for trash and recycling opportunities and discard all waste into the proper waste receptacles and recycling bins.

» Santa Ynez, The Energy Epiphany: Chris Scott, Santa Ynez Elementary School, College School District, has the class take a field trip to UCSB’s new green building and create a movie about saving energy that is shown to the entire school district.

» Cold Spring, The Healthy School Challenge: Linda Edwards, Cold Spring School, Cold Spring School District, has students write speeches and produce a video about how to make a difference in cutting traffic and pollution in the community, to be shared at Cold Spring School, Westmont College and the Montecito Association.

» Santa Maria, The Wheels on the Bus Go …: Catherine Ulrich and Deanne Rosing, Home School Program, Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, aim to promote bus ridership and reduce traffic by having a representative from Santa Maria Area Transit provide a rider workshop explaining route maps, bus schedules and rider tips to students who all use personal transportation to get to school.

» Santa Maria, Energetic Panthers: Riccardo Magni, Pioneer Valley High School, Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, placed six “kill-a-watt” devices in various classrooms to chart energy usage. Students compile the data and show teachers ways to conserve power without affecting teaching ability in the classroom.

» Lompoc, Get a Green Life: Cheri Spencer, Cabrillo High School, SBCEO Special Education, had her special-education students learn about the economic and environmental benefits of using public transportation.

» Santa Barbara, Green Rides: Jose Caballero, Santa Barbara High School, Santa Barbara Secondary School District, had students develop a carpool system to reduce pollution and save energy at school. The grant funds are used to purchase stickers to promote the program and to create carpool passes for students who participate in the program.

» Hope, Hand Towel Experiment: Carrie Garner, Vieja Valley and Hope schools, Hope School District, aimed to reduce the expenditure on paper towels and minimize waste by having students brainstorm the idea of using small, personalized hand towels for each primary student. Each personalized towel with have an accompanying personal clip that is attached to a clothesline near the sinks in every classroom.

» Santa Maria, Plant Trees, Destroy Pollution: Michael Muscio, Santa Maria-Bonita School District, had students plant acorn seeds, wait for them to germinate and grow, and then travel to the Las Flores Nature Preserve to plant the oak seedlings.

» Carpinteria, Saving Our Oceans, One Bicycle Rider at Time: Lori Lee, Carpinteria Family School, and Jamie Persoon, Canalino School, Carpinteria Unified School District, participate in an outreach opportunity with the Sustainable Living Bike Tour. Eight bicycle riders and outdoor educators stop by the schools on their bike tour from San Francisco to San Diego, conducting several workshops on renewable energy, protecting the coastline and human-powered transportation, and end with a discussion on alternative transportation choices to save energy, cut pollution and reduce our environmental footprint.

» Lompoc, School Energy Conservation: Heather Anderson, Miguelito Elementary School, Lompoc Unified School District, has students anonymously survey teachers and staff asking about their energy usage. The information is analyzed, and a school plan is made for energy conservation and is delivered through classroom presentations.

» Lompoc, Walk or Carpool to School Day: Marna Ford, Miguelito School, Lompoc Unified School District, aims to raise awareness and to cut traffic, improve air quality and encourage physical activity by having students sponsor a once-a-month walk or carpool to school day.

Care & Share II Awards

Fifteen Care & Share II grant recipients also were honored at the Teachers Network Grant Recognition Dinner.

Sponsored by the Santa Barbara Foundation and The Orfalea Fund, and coordinated by the Santa Barbara County Education Office, the Care & Share II Philanthropy Grant Program offers a grant award for third-grade teachers who submit philanthropic projects that promote the opportunity to experience the joy of caring and sharing, while nurturing the core values of philanthropy. Now in its third year, the Care & Share II Philanthropy Grant program has funded more than 100 grants countywide.

Martha Harmon, senior vice president of community investments from the Santa Barbara Foundation, Molly Carrillo-Walker, community investment officer from the Santa Barbara Foundation, and Laurel Anderson, youth and schools manager from The Orfalea Fund, announced and handed out the grant awards.

Examples of Care & Share II projects include students gathering educational materials such as books, writing materials, art and music supplies for shipment to disadvantaged school children across the globe; students participating in a food drive to collect canned goods, toys, books, etc. for the Unity Shoppe; students knitting stocking caps and scarves for donation to the local homeless shelter.

Care & Share Awards

Eighteen Care & Share philanthropy grant awards also were given at the recognition dinner. Sponsored annually by the Santa Barbara Foundation and coordinated by the Santa Barbara County Education Office, the Care & Share Philanthropy Grant Program involves K-12 students in acts of philanthropy, helping them develop an understanding and appreciation of community service, while cultivating an ethic of giving.

The program provides students with philanthropic learning experiences that enable them to realize their own power, and their ability to make a difference in the larger community.

Harmon and Carrillo-Walker announced the awards. Examples of Care & Share projects include students becoming “Animal Ambassadors” by participating in a program at the local animal shelter designed to inform and instill activism in animal services, assembling and decorating “Jared Boxes” to provide a special diversion for young, chronically ill patients as they receive chemotherapy and other medical treatments at the local hospital, decorating pillowcases that are filled with toiletries, novelties and books, to be delivered to homeless teens in the area, and purchasing backpacks to be filled with school supplies and personal items for students who enter the local homeless shelter.

— Wendy Shelton is director of communications for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.