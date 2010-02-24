Monday, April 30 , 2018, 4:36 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Researchers Receive Science Foundation Awards

The five CAREER recipients are recognized for their early-career development activities

By UCSB | February 24, 2010 | 7:26 p.m.

Five assistant professors at UCSB have been awarded National Science Foundation CAREER awards.

The Faculty Early Career Development Program (CAREER) offers the NSF’s most prestigious awards in support of the early-career development activities of those teacher-scholars who are most likely to become the academic leaders of the 21st century. The awards provide a financial stipend to support research activity for a period of five years.

The UCSB recipients are:

» Christopher Kruegel, computer science, for research on eliminating malicious code on the Internet

» M. Scott Shell, chemical engineering, for research on an integrated multiscale platform for fundamental studies of peptide self-assembly

» Liming Zhang, chemistry, for research on Au (gold) catalysis — from versatile synthetic methods to complex natural structure

» Michael Gordon, chemical engineering, for research on manipulating near-field optical interactions for nanoscale chemical imaging

» Baron Peters, chemical engineering, for research on nucleation from solution — a new frontier for molecular simulation

“When making a CAREER award, the National Science Foundation is giving an exceptionally promising scientist the chance to establish a research program that will serve as the foundation for his or her career,” said Michael Witherell, vice chancellor for research. “We are very pleased to have recruited such a strong group of scientists to our faculty, and we anticipate great things from their research.”

The NSF said CAREER awardees are selected on the basis of creative proposals that effectively integrate research and education within the context of the mission of their organization. The plans are expected to build a firm foundation for a lifetime of integrated contributions to research and education.

The NSF promotes and advances scientific progress in the United States by competitively awarding grants and cooperative agreements for research and education in the sciences, mathematics and engineering.

 
