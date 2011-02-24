Friday, April 27 , 2018, 12:26 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

1st Thursday at Canary Hotel to Feature Local Artist Maria Rendon

Stop by Coast Restaurant & Bar for live music and extended happy hour

By Jennifer Guess for Canary Hotel | February 24, 2011 | 6:36 p.m.

Stop by the Canary Hotel, 31 W. Carrillo St., and take in Santa Barbara’s 1st Thursday art scene downtown.

This month, the Canary Hotel will feature local artist Maria Rendon, kicking off the exhibit from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 3 in the hotel’s Coast Restaurant & Bar. Enjoy live music by Fitz Minor and extended happy hour.

Rendon was born and raised in Mexico City. She received a bachelor’s degree in fine arts at Universidad Anahuac in Mexico and a degree from the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena.

For the past 14 years, she has created imagery for the printed page, exhibited in galleries and taught at her alma mater. She lives and works in Santa Barbara.

Her work has been featured in top publications such as Harper’s, Lynda.com, National Public Radio, Reader’s Digest and The Washington Post to name a few. The exhibit will remain on display in the restaurant throughout the month for the public to enjoy.

Coast in and spend First Thursdays at Canary Hotel — it’s guaranteed to be a deliciously artful experience! At Coast, you’ll fall in love with the food, dine in style, and feel at home.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist.

