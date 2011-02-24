Friday, April 27 , 2018, 12:49 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Business

Chocolats du CaliBressan Expanding to Santa Barbara

Carpinteria company plans to open a shop in La Arcada Courtyard by late April

By Taylor Orr, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | February 24, 2011 | 10:15 p.m.

Chocolats du CaliBressan, a chocolate maker founded in Carpinteria in 2007, plans to open a second shop — this time in Santa Barbara at La Arcada Courtyard, 1114 State St., Suite 25.

The chocolate company has enjoyed early success serving local individuals and wholesale customers throughout the Central Coast.

“When we were in France, we decided to go to California and make chocolates, truffles and bon bons. We started at one shop in Carpinteria and make it our manufacturing department. Having a small boutique got our name out enough so we could expand,” said Jill-Marie Carré, who runs the business with her husband, Jean-Michel, who makes the confections. “La Arcada is a beautiful center. We looked at two or three other places, and the La Arcada space just clicked.”

Chocolats du CaliBressan hopes to have the La Arcada shop open by late April.

Kristopher Roth of Hayes Commercial Group represented Chocolats du CaliBressan in leasing the 830-square-foot space.

“Chocolats du CaliBressan is a unique and fun store that will be a great addition to the cozy and cultured shopping atmosphere of La Arcada,” Roth said in a news release. “I think both parties will benefit from the relationship.”

La Arcada is now fully leased. Roth and Michael Martz, also of Hayes Commercial Group, have represented tenants in three La Arcada leases during in the past six months.

“It’s no surprise that La Arcada has filled up in recent months,” Roth said. “La Arcada offers an attractive and vibrant setting for local retailers who want a great downtown location near the arts and entertainment district.”

Noozhawk business writer Taylor Orr can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkBiz, @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 