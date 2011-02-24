Chocolats du CaliBressan Expanding to Santa Barbara

Chocolats du CaliBressan, a chocolate maker founded in Carpinteria in 2007, plans to open a second shop — this time in Santa Barbara at La Arcada Courtyard, 1114 State St., Suite 25.

The chocolate company has enjoyed early success serving local individuals and wholesale customers throughout the Central Coast.

“When we were in France, we decided to go to California and make chocolates, truffles and bon bons. We started at one shop in Carpinteria and make it our manufacturing department. Having a small boutique got our name out enough so we could expand,” said Jill-Marie Carré, who runs the business with her husband, Jean-Michel, who makes the confections. “La Arcada is a beautiful center. We looked at two or three other places, and the La Arcada space just clicked.”

Chocolats du CaliBressan hopes to have the La Arcada shop open by late April.

Kristopher Roth of Hayes Commercial Group represented Chocolats du CaliBressan in leasing the 830-square-foot space.

“Chocolats du CaliBressan is a unique and fun store that will be a great addition to the cozy and cultured shopping atmosphere of La Arcada,” Roth said in a news release. “I think both parties will benefit from the relationship.”

La Arcada is now fully leased. Roth and Michael Martz, also of Hayes Commercial Group, have represented tenants in three La Arcada leases during in the past six months.

“It’s no surprise that La Arcada has filled up in recent months,” Roth said. “La Arcada offers an attractive and vibrant setting for local retailers who want a great downtown location near the arts and entertainment district.”

