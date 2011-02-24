Cox Customers Hit by ‘Widespread Technical Outage’

Cox Communications reported a “widespread technical outage in your area” early Thursday as its Internet and cable television service went out in Montecito and at least one Santa Barbara neighborhood.

Both Cox services went offline at 12:17 a.m. Thursday. The cause of the problem, its extent and the number of customers could not be determined. Calls to Cox’s 24-hour customer service number went unanswered and an online chat room representative said he was not authorized to provide any information.

Noozhawk readers reported that Cox service had been restored by 8:30 a.m.

