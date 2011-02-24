Friday, April 27 , 2018, 12:23 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce B2B Breakfast Returns March 1

The Center for Nanomedicine will host Tuesday's networking event

By Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce | February 24, 2011 | 7:30 p.m.

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Business 2 Business Breakfast returns in March — from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday in Warren Hall at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara — and hosted by the Center for Nanomedicine.

The Center for Nanomedicine is a unique collaborative effort formed in 2009 between the Sanford-Burnham Medical Research Institute and UCSB. The CNM is located on the campus of UCSB.

Recognized for its world-class infrastructure that includes stem cell research and drug discovery, Sanford-Burnham uses a unique, collaborative approach to medical research and has established major programs in cancer, neurodegeneration, diabetes, infectious and inflammatory and childhood diseases.

Come learn more about this collaboration and network over a hot breakfast with local businesses and guests. Learn about each other’s business and provide leads and referrals to one another.

Everyone is provided an opportunity to introduce themselves and their business in a 20-second elevator pitch to the crowd.

For those who RSVP by noon Friday, the cost is $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers. The cost will be $30 for members and nonmembers who register after noon Friday or at the door. Click here to register.

A hot fiesta breakfast from Marmalade Cafe and piping hot coffee from Zizzo’s will be served promptly at 7 a.m.

For more information, call 805.967.2500 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

