Women’s Festival Lines Up ‘Inspirational’ Speakers

Founder Patty DeDominic says this year’s International Women’s Festival, set for March 4-5 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, will feature an “exciting and inspirational lineup of speakers” including entrepreneurs, authors and international guests — four Iraqi women who are being trained in the Iraqi military.

Anne Doyle, a journalist and auto industry executive who recently published a new book, Powering Up: Making the Leap to Leadership, has done extensive research on women leaders and what they’re bringing to the world of leadership, and will urge women to take on leadership roles themselves.

“She has a new book out that’s fantastic and already receiving good acclaim,” DeDominic said.

Cross-cultural communications expert Lucile Vea will talk about global intelligence in her presentation titled “Global Cultural Intelligence: How Culture Affects Collaboration.” Vea works at Montecito Bank & Trust.

Mary Schnack and Martha Mertz will conduct an interactive presentation titled “ATHENA World Café: Transforming Leadership in the 21st Century.”

“It’s an interactive networking exercise designed to give participants the opportunity to talk about themselves and offer themselves as a resource for other participants,” DeDominic said.

Mignonne Profant, master of ceremonies, entertainment coordinator and performer for the festival, will perform selections from her motivational presentation, “Wake Up and Dream,” which she described as selected Broadway songs and American standards to help people recognize dreams buried within themselves.

“Many of the women who will attend the festival have a good idea of where they want to go and what they want to achieve, and they come seeking tools that will help them accomplish their goals. There are so many tools available to us today to help us in our quest. And one of the most readily available, but most overlooked, is music,” Profant said. “It is well known that music can break down barriers and helps us learn on a much deeper level. I believe that many of the song writers of the 20th century were modern day philosophers. And so, I’ve put together some of their songs in order to share their wisdom — and some of their beautiful music.”

Col. Lillian Anita Dixon will lead a delegation of military personnel — four Iraqi women who are being trained in leadership in the Iraqi military, along with two Iraqi interpreters and Lt. Col. Janice Gravely.

“The U.S. Army is working with Iraqi leaders on training issues and understanding American culture. The Women’s Festival gives the Iraqi women attending an opportunity to meet American women leaders, see America firsthand and obtain a better understanding of our people,” DeDominic said. “Because we will feature excellent speakers on leadership and cultural awareness, we thought it would be very helpful for them to see what American people do.”

Dixon will lead a panel called “Building Lasting Relationships: On the Front Lines of Empowerment in the Middle East.

“We were very concerned that their mission (in Santa Barbara) might be in jeopardy because of all the issues going on in the Middle East,” DeDominic said. “Originally, a group of women from Afghanistan was going to attend the festival, too, but they couldn’t get permission from their country to leave.”

The festival also will feature more than 20 topics for discussion with three sessions for attendees to choose from. Roundtable discussions are an opportunity for attendees to participate in conversations with expert moderators and other attendees.

This year’s International Women’s Festival is timed to complement the 100th anniversary of International Women’s Day, which occurs annually on March 8.

Two-day tickets are $15 for students and seniors and $25 for general admission, although Noozhawk readers can attend for free. Click here to register, and use promo code “Noozhawk.”

VIP tickets, which include access to private meetings with speakers and resources, an invitation to special pre- and post- celebration parties, and the designation as a provider of scholarships, are $125. Tickets to attend only the Friday night expo, VIP reception and TechBrew MegaMixer, are $10.

Click here for details about the festival.

