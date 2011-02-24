Santa Barbara Amateur Radio Club Offers Free Licensing Classes

The FCC license is valid for 10 years and renewable without additional testing

The Santa Barbara Amateur Radio Club has announced its next set of free classes for anyone who wants to become a licensed amateur radio operator.

A license from the Federal Communications Commission is required to operate an amateur radio station or to talk to other amateurs, locally or around the world.

The classes will be offered for free and will run for eight sessions, from April 13 to May 12. Classes will be held from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and from 8:30 a.m. to noon on some Saturdays. The examination will be given by the club for the FCC starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, May 14.

Amateur radio operators provide emergency communications services, communications for marathons and events such as the Fiesta Parade, and are in contact with other amateur radio operators around the world — and even on the space station.

There is no longer a requirement to learn Morse code, and those who pass the test will receive a license issued by the FCC, valid for 10 years and then renewable without additional testing. Amateur radio as a hobby is fun and exciting and provides needed communications services to the community in times of emergencies.

The course will be held in the upstairs conference room at the American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter, 2070 State St. It is free to all who register.

The license exam costs $15 and will be given at the Santa Barbara County Health Care Services Administration Building, 300 North San Antonio Road.

To register or for more information, contact Bob Pizzo at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.893.2553.

— Andrew Seybold represents the Santa Barbara Amateur Radio Club.