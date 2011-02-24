Santa Barbara Channelkeeper Files Notice of Intent to Sue City Over Sewage Spills

Santa Barbara Channelkeeper announced Thursday that it has taken the first step in legal action against the city of Santa Barbara over sewer system spills.

The nonprofit environmental group filed a notice of violations and intent to file suit stating that the city is in violation of the Clean Water Act, and if it doesn’t come into compliance after 60 days, Channelkeeper can file a lawsuit.

Kira Redmond, executive director of Santa Barbara Channelkeeper, said the city had 171 spills since 2006, and its 2008-09 spill rate was three times the state average, which is five spills per 100 miles of pipe annually.

Among similarly-sized sewer systems from Santa Cruz to Thousand Oaks, Richmond said, Santa Barbara has the worst spill rate. She said a thorough assessment regarding capital improvements, operation, maintenance and pipe replacement would help the city keep ahead of the system’s needs.

Santa Barbara Channelkeeper hasn’t filed sewage spill-related notices of violation anywhere else in Santa Barbara County, according to Richmond. She served City Administrator Jim Armstrong and water resources manager Rebecca Bjork with the documents Thursday morning.

“I guess I was a little disappointed because they have asked for a lot of information, and we haven’t sat down and discussed it,” Armstrong told Noozhawk. “They want us to spend more money replacing sewer lines. ... It’s not a problem of breaking, it’s what gets into them, and that’s usually grease and tree roots.”

He said spills usually come from a blockage in the line, and any spills that flow into the public right-of-way are reported. Although 2008 and 2009 had more spills than usual, the city implemented changes in training employees and cleaning the system, and 2010’s number of spills “declined dramatically,” he said.

“We’re below the state average now, so we think we dealt with the issue and are dealing with the issue,” Armstrong said.

He handed the “pretty imposing” legal documents over to city attorney Steve Wiley, but he said he thinks the goal is to sit down and discuss what has been done.

Richmond said Santa Barbara Channelkeeper wants the city to do a full assessment and get the spills down to zero, since each one is a violation of the Clean Water Act. Click here for a list of city spills from 2006 to 2010.

The State Water Resources Control Board keeps records as well. Click here for a map of sewer overflows, excluding those from sewage treatment plants.

Santa Barbara County has had two Category 1 incidents — both in the North County — since November, which are a much greater threat to public health in safety. On the South Coast, there was a 25-gallon spill on Las Canoas Lane in January and a 50-gallon spill on East Valley Road in Montecito in November.

In comparison, other South Coast sanitary districts have had far fewer spills.

The Goleta Valley is covered by wastewater collection systems owned by the Goleta West Sanitary District and the Goleta Sanitary District, with 59 and 128 miles of pipelines, respectively. Since 2007, the two districts have had about 15 spills, six of them classified as Category 1.

The Montecito Sanitary District has more than 70 miles of pipelines, and the Carpinteria Sanitary District owns and operates about 40 miles of pipe. Looking at the state’s records, each of them has had hardly any spills: Carpinteria had four and the Montecito area has had around 10 since Jan. 1, 2007.

