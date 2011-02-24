Friday, April 27 , 2018, 12:19 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Foundation Welcomes Nonprofit Leaders to Its New Home

The facility is a big step up from its longtime headquarters at the Hill-Carrillo Adobe

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | February 24, 2011

After 82 years on East Carrillo Street, the Santa Barbara Foundation has finally come home.

Heavy hitters in the nonprofit world got a glimpse Thursday of the new facility at 1111 Chapala St. and a warm invitation into the foundation’s future.

“We wanted to share our new home, because we want it to be their new home,” said Jessica Tade, the foundation’s communications and marketing manager.

The group’s iconic, yet aging, headquarters at the historic Hill-Carrillo Adobe, 15 E. Carrillo St., had been a constraint on space for the organization, forcing two locations to be used. The building also limited the technology that could be used, but that’s not a problem in its Chapala headquarters.

Ron Gallo, the Santa Barbara Foundation’s president and CEO, wowed the audience by unveiling a new StarBoard interactive screen in one of the meeting rooms. A video filled with vignettes of nonprofit directors who have found support from the foundation scrolled before the assembled guests. Representatives from social service nonprofits to the arts flashed across the screen, thanking the foundation for its work.

Joanne Holderman of the Arts Fund said she’s excited about what the new space will offer nonprofits such as hers. The warmth doesn’t just come from the new digs, however, and she commended the staff’s friendliness.

“You would feel at home just popping in to say hello to the staff,” Holderman said.

“The foundation can do nothing without the nonprofits it serves,” Gallo said.

Since the Santa Barbara Foundation moved into its new headquarters 2½ months ago, he said there’s been a new energy in the space, one of collaboration and cross-pollination.

“All the things we’ve been preaching to others we can now do ourselves,” Gallo said.

