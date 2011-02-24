SCEEP to Give Away Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs at Home & Garden Expo

The South County Energy Efficiency Partnership is participating in the Home & Garden Expo from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

SCEEP will be giving away free compact fluorescent light bulbs to Southern California Edison customers and sharing energy-efficiency tips with event attendees. Festival participants who are Southern California Gas Co. customers also can sign up to receive a free energy-efficiency kit.

As all energy managers will attest, the first step before making an energy-efficient upgrade, such as adding solar panels to a home or office, is to ensure that the building is using as little energy as possible. To visually and experientially drive this point home, expo attendees can compare how much energy it takes to power incandescent light bulbs vs. energy-saving CFLs and LEDs utilizing a human-powered hand crank generator. SCEEP will also be giving away free CFLs and information on energy efficiency for residents and businesses at the festival.

Admission for the Home & Garden Expo is $6, with children age 12 or younger admitted for free. Free parking will be available, and each attendee will receive a free reusable tote bag while supplies last. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Community Environmental Council.

SCEEP is a partnership of Southern California Edison, Southern California Gas Co., the cities of Carpinteria, Goleta and Santa Barbara; and Santa Barbara County. SCEEP seeks to make Santa Barbara’s South County a progressive leader in energy efficiency.

