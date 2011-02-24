United Way’s ‘Mega Tax Day’ Offering Free Tax Preparation, Filing

Trained volunteers will be on hand Saturday to help those who qualify

United Way of Santa Barbara County, as a partner of the Santa Barbara County Financial Empowerment Partnership, is hosting the first Mega Tax Day and Resource Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 at its office, 320 E. Gutierrez St., to help Santa Barbara County residents alleviate the financial stress of tax preparation and returns.

Trained, experienced volunteers will provide free bilingual income tax return preparation and e-filing for those with 2010 incomes of less than $49,000.

In addition, the event will offer a variety of resources, including financial literacy workshops, special offers on savings and checking accounts, prizes and support from a large group of local nonprofits and businesses.

The trained volunteer tax preparers also will help people take advantage of tax benefits they are eligible for, such as the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), Child and Dependent Care Credit, Making Work Pay Credit and higher education tax credits, among others.

Taxes will be prepared on a first come, first served basis and will be limited by the number of volunteers available.

Please come prepared with a Social Security card or ITIN number, W-2 forms, 1099 if applicable, child-care provider information (name, address, tax number), picture identification, and bank routing/account number for direct deposit of refund.

— Katrina Sill is a publicist.