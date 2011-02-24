Friday, April 27 , 2018, 12:30 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Zambian Economist Dambisa Moyo Visits Direct Relief International

She discusses a range of topics, including the Mideast and government aid programs

By Marjorie Wass for Direct Relief International | February 24, 2011 | 4:15 p.m.

Dambisa Moyo, Oxford University-educated economist from Zambia, New York Times bestselling author and one of Time Magazine’s “100 Most Influential People of 2009,” visited Direct Relief International’s headquarters Sunday for a conversation with Direct Relief president and CEO Thomas Tighe, as part of the organization’s President’s Circle speaker series.

The wide-ranging conversation covered recent events in the Middle East and North Africa, the ascendancy of China in developing countries, why government-run aid programs have failed in Africa, private capital flows vs. government capital flows and more.

Moyo answered attendees’ questions, including tools to combat corruption, ulterior motives for government assistance programs, and what works.

— Marjorie Wass is a publicist.

