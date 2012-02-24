Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 4:58 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Patricia Stewart, Sylvia Ng and Randy Weiss Named Community Action Champions

Tickets are available for the Community Action Commission's March 29 awards dinner

By Elizabeth Lee for the Community Action Commission | February 24, 2012 | 11:49 a.m.

Patricia Stewart
Patricia Stewart

The Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County has announced its 2012 Community Action Champions.

The awardees are Patricia Stewart, recently retired chief probation officer for the Santa Barbara County Probation Department; Sylvia Ng, founder of both the Central Coast and Golden Valley Altrusa International service clubs and community fundraiser on behalf of children; and Randy Weiss, vice president of community relations for Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.

Champions are selected because of their profound effect on the greater good of the community and their emphasis on helping those who are most vulnerable.

The honorees are chosen by a committee that includes CAC board members, elected officials and representatives of community agencies and nonprofit programs.

Sylvia Ng
Sylvia Ng

They will accept their awards at the Community Action Commission Champions Dinner on Thursday, March 29, at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott in Buellton.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the CAC Santa Barbara County Youth Corps.

The corps provides youth with on-the-job training, job readiness skills, and individual support for attaining vocational and educational goals.

Tickets to the Community Action Champions Dinner are $125 each, or $1,000 for a table of 10.

Randy Weiss
Randy Weiss

Click here to purchase tickets for the dinner, or call 805.964.8857 x172.

— Elizabeth Lee is a grant writer for the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 