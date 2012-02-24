Patricia Stewart, Sylvia Ng and Randy Weiss Named Community Action Champions

Tickets are available for the Community Action Commission's March 29 awards dinner

The Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County has announced its 2012 Community Action Champions.

The awardees are Patricia Stewart, recently retired chief probation officer for the Santa Barbara County Probation Department; Sylvia Ng, founder of both the Central Coast and Golden Valley Altrusa International service clubs and community fundraiser on behalf of children; and Randy Weiss, vice president of community relations for Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.

Champions are selected because of their profound effect on the greater good of the community and their emphasis on helping those who are most vulnerable.

The honorees are chosen by a committee that includes CAC board members, elected officials and representatives of community agencies and nonprofit programs.

They will accept their awards at the Community Action Commission Champions Dinner on Thursday, March 29, at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott in Buellton.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the CAC Santa Barbara County Youth Corps.

The corps provides youth with on-the-job training, job readiness skills, and individual support for attaining vocational and educational goals.

Tickets to the Community Action Champions Dinner are $125 each, or $1,000 for a table of 10.

Click here to purchase tickets for the dinner, or call 805.964.8857 x172.

— Elizabeth Lee is a grant writer for the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County.