‘Moby-Duck’ Author Donovan Hohn to Speak at UCSB

Arts & Lectures and the UCSB Library will present the free event on March 5 in Campbell Hall

UCSB Arts & Lectures and the UCSB Library will present UCSB/Santa Barbara Reads author Donovan Hohn, who will discuss his national bestselling book, Moby-Duck: The True Story of 28,800 Bath Toys Lost at Sea and the Beachcombers, Oceanographers, Environmentalists and Fools, Including the Author, Who Went in Search of Them.

The free event will take place at 8 p.m. Monday, March 5 at UCSB Campbell Hall.

When Hohn heard of the mysterious loss of thousands of bath toys at sea, he figured he would interview a few oceanographers, talk to a few beachcombers and read up on Arctic science and geography. But questions can be like ocean currents — wade in too far and they can carry you away.

Hohn’s accidental odyssey pulls him into the secretive worlds of shipping conglomerates and Chinese toy factories, the daring work of Arctic researchers and the lunatic risks of maverick sailors. Hailed as “adventurous, inquisitive and brightly illuminating” by The New York Times, Moby-Duck is a journey into the heart of the sea and an adventure through science, myth, global economy and some of the worst weather imaginable.

Books will be available for purchase and signing at the event. For more information, click here or call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535.

To learn more about a free series of Community Conversations being held in conjunction with Hohn’s talk, click here to visit the UCSB/Santa Barbara Reads website.

— Karna Hughes is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.