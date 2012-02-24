Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 4:59 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: UCSB to Welcome French Pianist Sophia Vaillant

She will perform a Guest Artist Recital at 8 p.m. Saturday in Karl Geiringer Hall

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | February 24, 2012 | 11:32 a.m.

The UCSB Department of Music will present the awesome French pianist Sophia Vaillant in a Guest Artist Recital at 8 p.m. Saturday in Karl Geiringer Hall of the UCSB Music Building.

Vaillant, a graduate of the Conservatoire de Lyon, Guildhall School and SUNY Stony Brook, has dazzled audiences throughout Europe and the New World.

A brilliant soloist and ace chamber music team player, she also has made quite a name for herself in the specialized world of tango. She plays with the orchestra La Tipica de Juan Cedron and herself founded the group, TamborTango, which divides its performances between traditional tangos and those written by — or under the influence of — Astor Piazzolla.

The program of Vaillant’s recital will consist of Olivier Messiaen’s Regard du Père, César Franck’s Prélude, chorale et fugue, Messiaen’s Regard de la Croix, Maurice Ravel’s Oiseaux tristes, Franz Liszt’s Hangarian Rhapsodie No. 2, plus three of Vaillant’s own transcriptions of tangos by Piazzolla (“Adios nonino”), Carlos di Sarli (“Bahia Blanca”) and Angel Villoldo (“La Cumparsita”).

This is an unusual program to grace an American concert hall. Vaillant has clearly decided to treat us as sophisticated adults — and who can fault her for that?

Messiaen seems to now enjoy a secure and lofty esteem among French musicians and is, ever so slowly, gaining ground in the rest of the world. One key to appreciating him is the recognition that he was obsessed with birds and birdsong. Another is that he practiced an austere, virtually Jansenist form of Roman Catholicism. (In this context, it is interesting to note that the title of the Ravel work Vaillant will play translates into “sad birds”).

On the other hand, Vaillant will speak quite directly to our inner child with the Liszt, for what child who grew into a music lover was not at one time or other thrilled by the pyrotechnics of the Hangarian Rhapsodie No. 2, the mother and father of all virtuoso show-pieces?

Available at the door, tickets to see Sophia Vaillant are $15 for general admission and $7 for students.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 