Just Communities to Mark 10 Years with ‘Just Desserts’ on Sunday

Community members Esther Flores and Andrew Sanchez will receive the first Amy Van Meter Courageous Conversation Awards

By Kelly Kapaun for Just Communities | February 24, 2012 | 6:44 p.m.

Join Just Communities for “Just Desserts” on Sunday to celebrate its 10th anniversary and enjoy artisan desserts along with sweet wines to taste.

Outstanding community members Esther Flores and Andrew Sanchez, and the Dos Pueblos High School PTSA Committee on Equity and Excellence in Education, will be presented with the first Amy Van Meter Courageous Conversation Awards at the event.

The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m., with the awards presentation planned for 4:30 p.m., at Milk & Honey Farm, 1105 More Ranch Road in Santa Barbara.

Bus shuttles will be provided from 5383 Hollister Ave. in Goleta.

Artisan desserts and beverages will be served by Chocolats du CaliBressan, Fresco Café, Café Shell, The Good Cookie, Crushcakes, Green Star Coffee, The Wandering Dog Wine Bar, Adama Vegan Comfort Cuisine, Bakers Table, Sojourner Café, Via Maestra 42, Dos Pueblos Cupcakes, Tea by the Sea and Teeccino.

All proceeds will support Just Communities and its work to foster more just and equitable schools, organizations and communities throughout the Central Coast.

Tickets are $45 in advance and $55 at the event.

For more information, click here or call 805.966.2063.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing Just Communities.

