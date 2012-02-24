Columnist Michelle Malkin to Speak at Western Women’s Summit in Santa Barbara

A dinner featuring conservative syndicated columnist Michelle Malkin and a rare private tour of President Ronald Reagan’s ranch will highlight the fifth annual Western Women’s Summit, set for April 12-14 at the Reagan Ranch Center, 217 State St. in Santa Barbara.

Sponsored by the Clare Boothe Luce Policy Institute, activities will begin with a reception on Thursday, April 12 and continue with breakfast, morning panel discussions, a luncheon, afternoon panel discussions and a banquet with Malkin on Friday, April 13.

A tour of the Reagan Ranch, a closing luncheon and a Student Activism Seminar for college students will be held Saturday, April 14.

Speakers for the three-day summit include Sally Pipes, author of The Pipes Plan: The Top 10 Ways to Dismantle and Replace ObamaCare; Ying Ma, Hoover Institution Visiting Fellow and author of Chinese Girl in the Ghetto; Marybeth Hicks, Washington Times columnist and author of Don’t Let the Kids Drink the Kool-Aid: Confronting the Left’s Assault on Our Families, Faith and Freedom; Lynn Harsh, vice president of strategy for the State Policy Network; June Thornton, founder of Women of Washington; Michelle Easton, president of the Luce Policy Institute; and Malkin, whose columns appear in Noozhawk.

A discounted early registration rate of $195 is available until Thursday, March 15. After March 15, the cost is $250. Full registration includes meals, a tour of the Reagan Ranch and access to all xummit events. Registration for only the Friday dinner featuring Malkin is available for $75. All registration fees are waived for qualified full-time students attending the Saturday student seminar.

A limited number of student travel scholarships are available. Contact Luce’s lecture director Catherine Rodriguez at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) for more information..

— Rita Rink represents the Western Women’s Summit.