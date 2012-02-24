Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 6:08 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Opera Santa Barbara’s Valentine’s Day Benefit Gala ‘An Affair to Remember’

Supporters celebrate their love of the arts with an evening of elegance and romance at the Four Seasons Resort

By Melissa Walker, Noozhawk iSociety Columnist | February 24, 2012

Valentine’s Day evolved into a magical evening of tender elegance and romantic motifs at “An Affair to Remember,” a benefit for Opera Santa Barbara where smitten guests joined together in the Loggia Ballroom of the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara to celebrate a love of the arts.

Under a haze of crimson lights and glowing candles within the ballroom, the appreciative patrons of the arts gathered to celebrate and support one of our local treasures at the biggest annual fundraiser of the year for Opera Santa Barbara.

The event was not only a benefit but also an opportunity to honor some other local treasures, Elaine and Herb Kendall, who were just a part of the big evening.

“The love in this room is unbelievable,” honoree Herb Kendall said. “You people out there did it all. As sponsors and donors, we have done wonderful things for this town and Opera Santa Barbara. So let’s thank each other for the success we have created together in this room.”

Click here for a Noozhawk Pinterest board with more photos.

Delicious cocktails and appetizers from the Valentine’s Station began the evening as guests also viewed a variety of silent auction items while enjoying the inviting jazz standards of the Society Jazz.

Guests then strolled to their tables with valentines in hand to sit for dinner and were presented with a salad of roasted beets, fennel, watercress, ricotta salata, hazelnuts and brioche crumbs.

While enjoying the salad course, Opera Santa Barbara president Duncan Mellichamp shared words of welcome before introducing the evening’s first performance, an opera duet “Brindisi” from La Traviata.

“I see lots of old and new friends in this room tonight, and I’d like to think we are attracting a new bunch of people to Opera Santa Barbara for another season of magnificent performances,” Mellichamp said.

Next, as the dinner course was offered, guests soaked in an opera aria from La Boheme called “Quando m’en vo” that perfectly complemented the delectable lemongrass mahi mahi, grilled asparagus and spiced jasmine rice with Kaffir lime sauce.

Additionally, inside each guest program was a treat for opera fans and lovers in the form of a “menu of arias,” from which donors could choose a performance of one of four arias by Giacomo Puccini, Eduardo di Capua and Giuseppe Verdi in honor of someone special to be performed later that evening.

As the silent auction closed and dinner was cleared, guests were treated to yet another wonderful performance from Lucia di Lammermoor, “Verranno a te sull’aure,” that continued the warm feelings on this most romantic of days.

Following the succulent fare was a live auction with auctioneer Andrew Firestone, who charmed the crowd with a tempting array of items, including a trip to Santa Fe, N.M., in a private casita; a Napa Valley getaway at Tamber Bey Vineyards; and a weeklong trip to coastal Frigiliana, Spain.

Diane Dodd, who attended the benefit with her boyfriend, David Reichert, said she is an avid fan of Opera Santa Barbra.

“In this room you feel the spirit of community,” she said. “The people here tonight are dedicated to the arts and Opera of Santa Barbara for the quality of wonderful music and amazing performers that they provide to the community. You can go all over the world and not see the caliber of talent that I have seen tonight.”

Later, Opera Santa Barbara general director Steven Sharpe presented a surprise tribute to the evening honorees, the Kendalls.

The lights in the room dimmed and a video featuring four student singers from “The Opera Lab” enacted a heart-warming improvisation of the couple’s first meeting.

It was a cherished moment not only for the honorees but also for the audience that was followed by more good cheer as the aria auction dedications selected earlier from the menu of arias were performed for the lucky recipients.

Before the tribute, Sharpe also announced with great excitement this season’s three full-length operas, including Madame Butterfly on Nov. 2 and Nov. 4; Aïda on March 1 and March 3, 2013; and Don Pasquale on April 26 and 28, 2013. All three will be fully staged and performed in The Granada.

A delicious dessert course of warm chocolate cake with caramel praline crunch and raspberry sorbet was enjoyed by all before guests took to the floor for more dancing to the great 1920s to ‘50s standards of Society Jazz, including nods to Frank Sinatra and Johnny Hartman that were perfectly in tune to this special evening.

The mission of Opera Santa Barbara is to add cultural enrichment by presenting high-quality performances and community programs that showcase the beauty of opera and the evening was a wonderful tribute to the arts.

Mary and Bob Gates, who have been married for 30 years, are new to Opera of Santa Barbara but wholeheartedly agreed that the evening was a special treat for them both.

“We do a little ballet, we do a little bit of grandchildren and we do a little bit of opera,” a smiling Bob Gates said as he wrapped his arm around his wife’s shoulder. “Being here tonight is not only romantic but it also opens up yet another wonderful cultural, fun and social arena here in Santa Barbra, which already has so much to offer.”

Opera Santa Barbara extends a special thank you to the event sponsors:

» Dunvegan & Associates, Parker and Carolina Montgomery, and Reicker, Pfau, Pyle & McRoy LLP.

» With wines by Palmina Winery, VIP sparkling wine by Handley Cellars, floral décor by Louloudi Designs, chocolates by Jessica Foster Confections and perfume by Living Goddess.

Noozhawk iSociety columnist Melissa Walker

