Santa Barbara Police Release Video Image of Kiosk Robbery Suspect

Detectives seek the public's help identifying a man seen in an orange safety vest

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | February 24, 2012 | 4:16 p.m.

Santa Barbara police released an image Friday of a man wanted as a suspect in an armed robbery Tuesday of the kiosk at the downtown city parking lot at 1100 Anacapa St.

A surveillance image shows a suspect wanted in Tuesday's robbery of a downtown kiosk.
A surveillance image shows a suspect wanted in Tuesday’s robbery of a downtown kiosk. (Santa Barbara Police Department courtesy photo)

Department spokesman Paul McCaffrey said the suspect covered his face with a cloth but also wore a bright orange safety vest over his clothing.

After the robbery, detectives searched nearby businesses for witnesses and information, and found images of a man wearing the vest. McCaffrey said detectives believe the image is of the suspect.

Other robberies of downtown parking lot kiosks occurred Jan. 3 at City Lot 2, 900 Chapala St., and Jan. 20 at City Lot 4, 1100 Chapala St.

In each robbery, the suspect brandished a handgun, demanded cash from the kiosk operator and fled on foot, according to McCaffrey.

No one was hurt in any of the incidents.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the robberies is asked to call detectives at 805.897.2355.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

