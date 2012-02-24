Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 6:18 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Roklin Systems Holding Contest for Southern California’s Worst Pothole

Winning pothole will be fixed free of charge by the Ventura-based company

By Tamar Swan for Rocklin Systems | February 24, 2012 | 4:00 p.m.

Roklin Systems Inc. announces a free contest to identify the worst pothole in Southern California. Potholes can be submitted by photo and location on Facebook by clicking here.

Potholes continue to be a vexing problem on roadways, highways and even parking lots. Roklin seeks the biggest, baddest potholes in Southern California, including Santa Barbara.

Entrants can snap a photo of the pothole, note the location and submit it at www.facebook.com/Roklin. Submissions will be accepted through Feb. 29.

Roklin will choose finalists, and voting will begin March 1. Individuals can vote for their favorite pothole daily. The pothole with the most votes at 5 p.m. March 15 will be the winner.

The grand prize winner will receive his or her pothole entry repaired as well as a free tire alignment from Avenue Tires in Ventura. The second-place winner will receive a $50 car repair certificate from AutoRepairMoney.com, and the third-place winner will receive a free $25 gas card.

“Potholes have become a hot topic in the media lately, whether from L.A.‘s politicians pushing to fix their roads or the prevalent number of pothole-related lawsuits on the East Coast,” said Tamar Swan, president of Roklin Systems. “We want to help locals ride out the bumps by fixing some potholes.”

Click here for full contest details and contest rules.

— Tamar Swan is president of Roklin Systems.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 