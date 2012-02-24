Roklin Systems Holding Contest for Southern California’s Worst Pothole

Winning pothole will be fixed free of charge by the Ventura-based company

Roklin Systems Inc. announces a free contest to identify the worst pothole in Southern California. Potholes can be submitted by photo and location on Facebook by clicking here.

Potholes continue to be a vexing problem on roadways, highways and even parking lots. Roklin seeks the biggest, baddest potholes in Southern California, including Santa Barbara.

Entrants can snap a photo of the pothole, note the location and submit it at www.facebook.com/Roklin. Submissions will be accepted through Feb. 29.

Roklin will choose finalists, and voting will begin March 1. Individuals can vote for their favorite pothole daily. The pothole with the most votes at 5 p.m. March 15 will be the winner.

The grand prize winner will receive his or her pothole entry repaired as well as a free tire alignment from Avenue Tires in Ventura. The second-place winner will receive a $50 car repair certificate from AutoRepairMoney.com, and the third-place winner will receive a free $25 gas card.

“Potholes have become a hot topic in the media lately, whether from L.A.‘s politicians pushing to fix their roads or the prevalent number of pothole-related lawsuits on the East Coast,” said Tamar Swan, president of Roklin Systems. “We want to help locals ride out the bumps by fixing some potholes.”

Click here for full contest details and contest rules.

— Tamar Swan is president of Roklin Systems.