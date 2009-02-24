Monroe School Brings Mardi Gras Auction to Carriage Museum

The Monroe School PTA will be hosting its Mardi Gras Auction at the Santa Barbara Carriage & Western Arts Museum on Saturday. It is the school’s biggest fundraiser of the year and proceeds benefit children from kindergarten through sixth grade.

With state budget cuts to education expected to reach almost $4 billion, fundraising in the public schools has become increasingly important. The Santa Barbara School Districts expect to lose more than $4 million in revenue for this fiscal year and more than $2 million for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1. Through a variety of fundraising activities, the Monroe PTA raises money for art, music, PE, computer and library programs, and staff. These resources are used to round out the students’ academic experiences.

“This year is especially crucial to us because we are attempting to raise much-needed funds to replace our kindergarten play structure,” said Rechelle Ringer, Monroe PTA president. “We hope that other members of the community will join with us. It’s a great way to support education while getting some great deals on local favorites!”

The PTA has requested and received donations from a variety of local sponsors to be auctioned off the night of the benefit. There will be both a silent and live auction, as well as live music, food and drinks.

“This festive event is a happy break from traditional school fundraising,” Ringer said. “It allows parents to get out and have fun while raising much-needed funds for their child’s school.”

The auction celebration is 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 129 Castillo St.

Tickets are $30 each and include a complimentary beverage, beads and an evening of music and dancing. They can be purchased at the Monroe School office, 431 Flora Vista Drive, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Friday, or by calling 805.966.7023.

Adriane Butler is publicity coordinator for the Monroe School PTA.