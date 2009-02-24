Thursday, May 31 , 2018, 5:34 pm | A Few Clouds 71º

 
 
 
 

Rep. Lois Capps: Suspend Enforcement Actions against Medical-Marijuana Distributors

By Emily Kryder | February 24, 2009 | 8:43 p.m.

Following media reports of Bush administration holdovers at the Drug Enforcement Agency continuing raids on medical marijuana dispensaries, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, has asked Attorney General Eric Holder to immediately suspend enforcement actions against law-abiding medical marijuana dispensaries in California.

In a statement Monday, Capps noted that several dispensaries in her district have been threatened with legal action by the U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, despite operating in compliance with local regulations, state law and state Attorney General Jerry Brown’s guidelines. Capps also expressed concern that officials were undermining the express wishes of the new Obama administration by using precious federal resources to circumvent state medical marijuana laws and continue to prosecute law-abiding health-care providers who dispense medical marijuana.

“For eight long years the Bush administration wrongly wasted precious federal resources to prosecute law-abiding health-care providers who humanely cared for their seriously ill patients by dispensing medical marijuana,” Capps said. “I am hopeful that the new Obama administration and the change it will bring to the leadership at the Drug Enforcement Agency will lead to more forward-thinking practices with regards to medical marijuana.”

Emily Kryder is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 