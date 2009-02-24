Rep. Lois Capps: Suspend Enforcement Actions against Medical-Marijuana Distributors

Following media reports of Bush administration holdovers at the Drug Enforcement Agency continuing raids on medical marijuana dispensaries, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, has asked Attorney General Eric Holder to immediately suspend enforcement actions against law-abiding medical marijuana dispensaries in California.
“For eight long years the Bush administration wrongly wasted precious federal resources to prosecute law-abiding health-care providers who humanely cared for their seriously ill patients by dispensing medical marijuana,” Capps said. “I am hopeful that the new Obama administration and the change it will bring to the leadership at the Drug Enforcement Agency will lead to more forward-thinking practices with regards to medical marijuana.”
Emily Kryder is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.