Rep. Lois Capps: Obama Offers ‘Common Sense Solutions and Thoughtful Leadership’

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, released the following statement on President Obama’s State of the Union Address to Congress on Tuesday:

“Tonight, President Obama confronted the unprecedented challenges facing our country — an economy in shambles, two wars, a health-care system in disrepair, a broken energy policy, a struggling education system, and a faltering housing market — and detailed a path back to prosperity and promise for all Americans. He discussed honestly the many serious obstacles facing our country and talked frankly about how we can emerge from this crisis stronger and better prepared to succeed in the 21st century global economy. President Obama reminded us that we did not arrive at this difficult moment overnight, nor did he allow us to kid ourselves that America’s recovery would happen easily or instantly.

“While his diagnosis of the problems besetting our country was sobering, he did not allow us to drown in despair, but instead prescribed fair and forward-thinking measures that would lead us on the path to recovery and new strength. President Obama’s path for our country does not rely on the old politics of fear or divisiveness, but instead relies on America’s longstanding traditions of hope, innovation and hard work. Though the challenges before us are daunting, I know they can be turned into opportunities for growth and success. I am pleased President Obama has called on all Americans to come together — regardless of party — to seize this rare moment and do what is best for our country.

“Tonight, President Obama laid out a comprehensive plan for how we get America’s economy back on track and move our country in a new direction. His plan focuses on creating jobs and addressing dire needs in health care, energy, housing and education. Although America is facing significant challenges, I believe President Obama has inspired remarkable confidence by offering common sense solutions and thoughtful leadership. I know these are tough times, but I share President Obama’s optimism and faith that we will rise to meet these challenges — just as we always have — and emerge stronger than before. I appreciate his honesty and his trust in the American people and look forward to working with him to help our country in this time of need.”

