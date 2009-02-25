Thursday, May 31 , 2018, 5:32 pm | A Few Clouds 71º

 
 
 
 

Rep. Lois Capps: Obama Offers ‘Common Sense Solutions and Thoughtful Leadership’

By Emily Kryder | February 25, 2009 | 12:20 a.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, released the following statement on President Obama’s State of the Union Address to Congress on Tuesday:

“Tonight, President Obama confronted the unprecedented challenges facing our country — an economy in shambles, two wars, a health-care system in disrepair, a broken energy policy, a struggling education system, and a faltering housing market — and detailed a path back to prosperity and promise for all Americans. He discussed honestly the many serious obstacles facing our country and talked frankly about how we can emerge from this crisis stronger and better prepared to succeed in the 21st century global economy. President Obama reminded us that we did not arrive at this difficult moment overnight, nor did he allow us to kid ourselves that America’s recovery would happen easily or instantly.

“While his diagnosis of the problems besetting our country was sobering, he did not allow us to drown in despair, but instead prescribed fair and forward-thinking measures that would lead us on the path to recovery and new strength. President Obama’s path for our country does not rely on the old politics of fear or divisiveness, but instead relies on America’s longstanding traditions of hope, innovation and hard work. Though the challenges before us are daunting, I know they can be turned into opportunities for growth and success. I am pleased President Obama has called on all Americans to come together — regardless of party — to seize this rare moment and do what is best for our country.

“Tonight, President Obama laid out a comprehensive plan for how we get America’s economy back on track and move our country in a new direction. His plan focuses on creating jobs and addressing dire needs in health care, energy, housing and education. Although America is facing significant challenges, I believe President Obama has inspired remarkable confidence by offering common sense solutions and thoughtful leadership. I know these are tough times, but I share President Obama’s optimism and faith that we will rise to meet these challenges — just as we always have — and emerge stronger than before. I appreciate his honesty and his trust in the American people and look forward to working with him to help our country in this time of need.”

Emily Kryder is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 