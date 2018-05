Brett Ellingsberg Joins Red Cross Board

The American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter on Tuesday announced the addition of Brett Ellingsberg to its board of directors.

Ellingsberg has worked in the real estate industry since 1988 and is currently a broker associate with Prudential California Realty in Los Olivos. He attended San Diego State University and received a degree in marketing in 1987. Ellingsberg was also an ad sales executive at the South Coast Beacon newspaper and is the former owner/publisher of Homes & Land of Santa Barbara.

Ellingsberg has long volunteered for the local chapter of the American Red Cross and continues to serve as a leader of the disaster action team. He has represented the local chapter in several major incidents, including the 2000 crash of an Alaska Airlines jetliner off the coast of Oxnard and as part of the 9/11 volunteer operation at Ground Zero on the site of the World Trade Center destroyed in the 2001 terrorist attacks , said Marjorie Wass of SurfMedia