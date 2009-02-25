Goleta Crosswalk Sting Yields 8 Motorists

Goleta police went for a walk Wednesday and caught several motorists in a two-and-a-half-hour sting operation.

Using a plainclothes deputy to walk across a crosswalk at four different locations in Goleta, police caught eight drivers who violated two specific vehicle codes, according to Santa Barbara County sheriff’s spokesman Drew Sugars. The city of Goleta contracts with the Sheriff’s Department for police services.

The first law requires motorists to yield the right-of-way to a pedestrian crossing the roadway within any marked crosswalk or within any unmarked crosswalk at an intersection, Sugars said. Unmarked crosswalks are the extension of curb lines at all intersections.The fine for this violation can be up to $175.

The second law prohibits vehicles from passing a vehicle that has stopped to allow a pedestrian to cross the street, Sugars said. The fine for this violation is approximately $400. The court, however, may modify the actual fine imposed, depending on the specific circumstances of the case and the violator’s history.

“This enforcement effort is consistent with the high emphasis on traffic and pedestrian safety,” said Vytautas Adomaitis, Goleta’s public safety director.

Sugars said Wednesday morning’s operation is part of a continuing effort to improve traffic safety in Goleta. Additional crosswalk stings will be conducted without notice in the future, he added.

