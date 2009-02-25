Friday, June 1 , 2018, 6:09 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 

Kids Speaking Up: Lost Language

OMG! The world of words is taking on a whole new meaning ... and symbolism.

By Connie Phung, Kids Speaking Up | February 25, 2009 | 11:25 p.m.

“omg lol! sry g2g ttyl <3 u lots.” Believe it or not, this is what the written language has become — a series of unpronounceable letters stuck into short expressions. Within the last decade, technology has become an integral part of the growth of the economy and industry. Not only do we have access to electronics such as TVs, computers, gaming systems and cell phones, but these gadgets have become a part of what we need to survive on a day-to-day basis. But with this increase in technology comes the decline in our daily conversations.

One would assume that with better means to communicate to others, our words would increase in significance and meaning, however, that is obviously not the case. With technological advances in texting and instant messaging to make the volley of conversation to be almost as instantaneous as a normal conversation, we begin to attempt to utilize these text-conversations with the same speed and vigor as speaking to another person. By using acronyms and short, curt sentences, we get across the same message in as few words as possible. Unfortunately, it is during this exchange that the value of a word dissipates into cyberspace.

In ancient Rome, handwritten letters were once read as if the writer were in the presence of the receiver. Each epistle was laden with the tone and feeling of the writer, who, being absent, could only rely on words to be his vessel of emotion. Words like these carried orders, comfort, and could even express shameless satire, something very rarely found in today’s virtual messages. “I <3 U” just doesn’t contain the same value as an “I love you,” as neither does “lol” today ever construe a hearty chuckle from the sender. These artificial messages have stripped the meaning off of words, leaving them only as shells of the meaning they once held. But not only have words been lost, but so has the experience of live conversation.

Often have I been present at a gathering where everyone has their head buried in a cell phone, firing off messages every 10 seconds to one of four recipients. This may seem normal, but how often have we ever had the experience of discussing four different topics with four people all at the exact same time? It is literally impossible! Furthermore, texting can only hold so much expression at one time, making deep discussions such as philosophical reasoning or political deliberation out of the question. Instead, we look to gossip and objective topics spoon-fed to us by the media, resulting in the media-crazy society we host today.

Dos Pueblos High sophomore Connie Phung is co-founder of Kids Speaking Up, a local group working to educate youth on social, national and political issues and inspire them to write.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 