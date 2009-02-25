Thursday, May 31 , 2018, 5:29 pm | A Few Clouds 71º

 
 
 
 

Here’s Your Chance to Have Your Say about Local Ocean Use

Marine Life Protection Act's task force taking testimony Thursday on plan's scope and extent.

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | February 25, 2009 | 8:58 p.m.

If you’ve got an opinion on how local marine areas should be used, the Marine Life Protection Act Blue Ribbon Task Force wants to hear from you. Thursday, at Hotel Mar Monte, 1111 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

The task force, chaired by Don Benninghoven, a Santa Barbara resident and former CEO of the League of California Cities, is guiding the implementation of the Marine Life Protection Act. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m., with a public comment period scheduled around 11 a.m.

“The Blue Ribbon Task Force meeting in Santa Barbara is a great opportunity for people to learn about this effort to protect our incredible coastal resources, and to present their own opinions about how and where to establish these protections,” said Michael Sheehy, Santa Barbara Channelkeeper’s marine conservation coordinator.

“We encourage community members who use and value the coast and ocean to attend this meeting and share their ideas with the task force.”

The Marine Life Protection Act was enacted in 1999 with the goal of determining which parts of California state waters should be protected to preserve habitats while at the same time causing as little impact as possible to the socioeconomic welfare of those who use the waters for business, recreation, science and other purposes.

The Marine Life Protection Act Initiative is currently focusing on the Southern California Bight, a section of the coast and ocean that stretches from Point Conception to Baja. The Bight can be considered the most significant segment of coast for the MLPA, both in size and its socioeconomic impact on the rest of the state. In Santa Barbara, fishing, both commercial and recreational, is a $25 million industry.

Following the meeting, the task force will take a tour of select coastal sites, including anticipated stops at Sea Landing, Arroyo Burro Beach, Goleta Pier and Coal Oil Point Reserve where Channelkeeper science director Jessie Altstatt will talk about marine resources in the area. The public is invited to attend this tour as well.

Click here for more information on the MLPA from the state Department of Fish & Game.

Write to [email protected]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 