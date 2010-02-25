Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 1:59 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Botanic Garden Receives $6.8 Million Fire Insurance Settlement

Signs of life are already returning, with rebuilding and replanting under way

By Nancy Johnson | February 25, 2010 | 2:29 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden has received a $6.8 million settlement from Chubb Insurance to rebuild facilities lost in the Jesusita Fire.

The Jesusita Fire swept through the Botanic Garden on May 6, 2009, destroying 60 of the garden’s 78 acres, all tools and vehicles, and several structures, leaving charred trees and plants in its path.

With the $6.8 million settlement, the Botanic Garden can continue to rebuild the home demonstration garden deck and complete the designs to rebuild the Campbell Bridge, lath structures for plants, greenhouses, the director’s residence and the Gane House.

Acres of dead trees and debris have already been removed and replanting has begun. Garden President Ed Schneider said the insurance settlement funds will accelerate the recovery progress.

“We are pleased with the Chubb settlement,” he said. “They have been very attentive.”

Visitors touring the garden in recent weeks have seen signs of new life everywhere. Sprouting in burned stumps began within weeks of the fire, including in some of California’s rarest oaks, Quercus dumosa (Nuttall’s scrub oak). An early spring also has brought the return of some rare wildflowers known to occur naturally in the garden, in numbers greater than past years.

The staff has been sowing thousands of indigenous wildflower seeds throughout the garden, including along hillsides denuded by the fire.

“We are in for a magnificent display of wildflowers over the next few weeks,” Schneider said. “The entire devastation of the fire is only overcome by the awe of watching nature regenerate. As botanists, witnessing this recovery is as pure as it gets.

“The insurance settlement funds will go a long way toward bringing the garden back. These funds, along with the Vital Mission Plan, will ensure the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is once again a world class research and education facility.”

— Nancy Johnson is the vice president of marketing and government relations for Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 