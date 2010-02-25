Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 1:53 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 

Elaine Abercrombie: Don’t Let ‘Buyer’s Guilt’ Haunt You

Purchasing foreclosures is actually good for the market and the economy

By Elaine Abercrombie | February 25, 2010 | 9:45 p.m.

Elaine Abercrombie
Elaine Abercrombie (Roe Anne White photo)

It’s probably no surprise that homeowners who have faced the ordeal of foreclosure feel a certain measure of shame or guilt about their experience. Whether or not those feelings are warranted, it’s hard to survive the process completely unscathed.

What is surprising is the recent development of “buyer’s guilt.”

Some who are fortunate enough to afford to take advantage of a low-priced foreclosure offering are suffering some degree of remorse about the transaction.

Whether it’s because they got a deal that none of their friends or family did, or whether they just feel badly about someone else’s unhappy situation, the emotions are real — but they should be approached in a different way.

These buyers are not necessarily capitalizing off someone else’s misfortune, but actually helping by removing a distressed property from the market and maintaining property values.

It’s actually good for the market and the local economy for buyers to take advantage of these bargains.

If you have some doubt about buying a foreclosure, you can ease your concerns and do some good for others.

When you make your move, why not make a donation of household goods instead of packing them in boxes? Certainly a local shelter or charitable organization such as the Salvation Army can improve the lives of others with your kindness — and put you in a great frame of mind about your move!

Elaine Abercrombie, a broker with Village Properties Realtors, is president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 