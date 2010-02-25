Family Service Agency to Celebrate 110 Years with ‘Royale’ Benefit

The Family Service Agency is hosting Casino Royale from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at The Biltmore’s La Pacifica Ballroom to celebrate the agency’s 110 years of service and raise funds for its programs.

Guests can expect chic glamour, swinging music and the chance to play classic casino games such as poker, black jack, roulette and craps. Food, drink and the complimentary services of a fortune teller, a caricaturist and a photo booth also will be on hand to provide endless entertainment.

At the end of the event, players will have the opportunity to win posh prizes by exchanging chips for raffle tickets. With all proceeds benefiting the Family Service Agency, Casino Royale is designed to be an evening of good times for a good cause.

“FSA has been providing important and effective services to families for 110 years. Even now, despite the challenges we are all facing, our supporters have come together to ensure that FSA can continue to offer a hand up to 20,000 children, families and seniors each year. We think that is something worth celebrating,” said Marni Cooney, board president of the Family Service Agency. “Casino Royale will be a night to remember full of fun, friends and betting on a great cause — FSA!”

The Family Service Agency was founded in 1899 by 14 leading Santa Barbara residents and has been committed to helping people help themselves throughout its long history. FSA operates several prevention and early-intervention programs, including Big Brothers Big Sisters, family resource centers, child and family counseling, senior mental health/case management and 2-1-1 (a health and human services helpline).

All FSA services are offered for no cost or on a sliding-fee scale to help ensure access for those in need.

Tickets for Casino Royale are $110 and can be purchased by clicking here or calling 805.965.1001 x222.

— Debra Roets is the director of community relations/communications for the Family Service Agency.