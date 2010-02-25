Les Carroll New Vice Chairman of Red Cross
He brings a wealth of nonprofit experience to the Santa Barbara County chapter
By Marjorie Wass | February 25, 2010 | 1:14 p.m.
Les Carroll
Les Carroll has been named vice chairman of the American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter.
Carroll is the general manager of KZSB AM 1290 and CEO of Seaside Communications, the Santa Barbara-based company that publishes Passport Gateway Magazine.
He also serves on the board of directors for the Unity Shoppe and is a member of the United Way of Santa Barbara County Tea Fire Response Fund Oversight Committee.
He has served on various committees for the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce, Catholic Charities and the Lincoln Club board of directors.
— Marjorie Wass is a publicist.
