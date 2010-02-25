Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 1:50 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 

Unidentified Body Found Off Loma Alta

Police investigate the apparent hanging of a male subject

By David Petry | February 25, 2010 | 11:24 p.m.

Santa Barbara police and fire crews gathered at the corner of Canon Perdido near Loma Alta on Thursday afternoon after a call from a motorist reporting an apparent hanging.

Two police cars and a fire truck responded shortly before 4 p.m., giving drivers, bicyclists and other passers-by along the newly opened Loma Alta a spectacle. From the roadway, what appeared to be a male figure could be seen among the trees about 50 yards up a steep slope.

Officers ascended the slope to investigate. They came down the grassy slope in pairs, emerging from the fenced-off hillside with their hands raised away from their uniforms. They gathered near the fire truck to hose off their hands and arms before gathering below the slope to confer.

Santa Barbara Police Detective Brian Jensen confirmed that a body had been found and that the coroner had been called.

