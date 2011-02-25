American Indian Health & Services Opens New Dental Clinic

American Indian Health & Services will formally announce the opening of its new dental clinic at 3 p.m. Friday during a reception at its facility at 4141 State St., Suite C2.

The new dental clinic will offer services to the Santa Barbara community, including children enrolled in Medi-Cal and to cash-pay patients at a sliding discount scale.

“This is truly an exciting moment in our clinic’s history,” said Scott Black, executive director of AIHS. “Oral health is a significant contributor to an individual’s general well-being and health status. As individuals age, access to oral health care and regular dental visits are important. Poor oral health can contribute to poor nutritional intake, pain and social isolation; many health conditions also have oral manifestations that may serve as an initial sign of disease and the need for further clinical assessment.”

Citing a report issued by Santa Barbara County, Black noted that “dental health is consistently identified in local health surveys as a major unmet health need in Santa Barbara County. AIHS will help address this critical need by offering a sliding scale discount for cash-pay patients and by serving Medi-Cal eligible children.”

The dental clinic is licensed by the State of California, has four state-of-the-art operatories and is staffed with a full-time dentist, registered dental hygienist and dental assistant. AIHS anticipates a strong demand for discount dental services among its patient population and the underserved communities of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

— Jennifer Tran represents American Indian Health & Services.