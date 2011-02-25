La Colina’s Quinn Hensley Wins Santa Barbara County Spelling Bee

Quinn Hensley, an eighth-grader at La Colina Junior High School, took first place in the junior high division of the county spelling bee Thursday in the auditorium of the Santa Barbara County Education Office, continuing a stellar spelling career that has brought him four first-place finishes and one second-place finish in the past five contests.

His winning word was “adrenergic,” having to do with adrenalin, and it’s clear that his must have been pumping.

Second-place finisher at the junior high level was Madeleine Greenbaum, a ninth-grader at San Marcos High School, who spelled “manslaughter,” and third place was Delaney Smith, a seventh-grader at Santa Barbara Junior High, who won with “solicitous.”

The elementary-level winner was Natalya Foreman, a sixth-grader at Brandon School in Goleta, who won with “intermezzo.” Second place went to Alex Cheng, a sixth-grader from Montessori Center School, who correctly spelled “armistice.” Drew Peterson, a sixth-grader from Ballard School, took third place by spelling “enmity.”

The two top winners in each division will proceed to the state level.

The 2011 State Junior High Spelling Bee will be held May 14 at Miller Creek Middle School in San Rafael. The 2011 Elementary State Spelling Bee will be held April 16 at the San Joaquin County Office of Education in Stockton.

— Wendy Shelton is director of communications for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.