Paul Croonquist of Aloha Moving Thinks Outside the Box

PAUL CROONQUIST

He handles with care the delicate task of helping people with relocation

For many people, planning a move ranks with a visit to the dentist. It’s disruptive, backbreaking and downright unpleasant. Enter Paul Croonquist, owner of Aloha Moving, who not only finds joy in facilitating relocations but also promises to minimize the headache.

Raised in Monterey, Croonquist moved to Santa Barbara in 1987. He worked as a restaurant manager for several years before making the transition to job costing for several companies. Early on he recognized a unique talent for estimating.

“Be it floor tiles, kitchen countertop marble or house contents for a move, I can estimate materials and labor with extreme accuracy,” Croonquist said.

He worked for a larger moving company for seven years before opening Aloha Moving in 1999.

Croonquist chose the Aloha name because it embodies his philosophy of business: Anticipate customer needs without having expectations. It also means hello and goodbye, which he incorporated into his company slogan: “Hello to Service, Goodbye to Worries.”

He calls Aloha a moving service vs. a moving company, making the distinction that there are bare-bones companies that move people from A to B, but he is 100 percent a service-driven professional.

Croonquist cites a lack of communication between a mover and clients as the chief cause of headaches come move day.

“Movers need to anticipate the job scope properly to set expectations and come prepared with the right materials, tools (to disassemble furniture or remove art, etc.) and labor to get the job done on budget,” he said.

To ensure his jobs cost what he says they will, he does a walk-through before a move and gives an itemized breakdown of time, packing materials and labor. He also offers a guarantee that the job cost will not exceed his estimate by more than 10 percent.

As a result, Aloha Moving has grown steadily through customer referrals. Croonquist performs about 300 moves annually, most of which are within Santa Barbara. Depending on workflow, he employs two to six people. He notes that an interesting downtrend in his business stems from the fact that many people have turned to telecommuting in recent years after being laid off and rehired, continuing to work from their same home office. In the past, the new employer would have paid moving expenses, but now fewer people are changing locations.

Moving is a high-liability business, and Croonquist carries insurance for workers’ compensation for when an employee is injured, cargo for when customer property is damaged and liability to cover the customer’s location. There is minimal margin for error, as any claim will quickly consume the small profit margin earned.

“Movers cannot be reckless whatsoever, and my trucks and tools must be in full working order or the entire business halts,” Croonquist said.

Regulated by the public utilities commission, movers have a set rate, so overhead is really where the business strategy comes into play. Croonquist acknowledges that the high overhead and insurance demands build in a barrier to entry. While he does do local phone book and print advertising, he said customer referrals are primarily the method through which he earns new business.

Aloha Moving offers an a la carte type menu for relocation: It will pack, move, ship and install anything in someone’s home or office. It also crates and handles shipping items for international or interstate moves. Unique requests of Croonquist include transporting fragile chandeliers and ancient oriental artwork, and he once moved a terracotta warrior. He is also called upon consistently to hoist and lower valuable heavy objects to upper building floors.

“Anything is doable with planning,” he said.

With school out, May through September are the busiest months for Aloha Moving. In preparing for a move, Croonquist offers this advice: “Remember you’re going offline for a few days, which means planning for the disruption of phone, Internet, gas and power.”

