High Winds, Drizzle in Monday Forecast, with Possible Glimpse of Winter Snow on Peaks

A cold, blustery storm system is expected to move into Santa Barbara County on Sunday night, accompanied by powerful winds and drizzle Monday. La Cumbre Peak and backcountry mountains could get a dusting of snow.

The National Weather Service said a very cold winter storm is expected to sweep down the Central Coast on Sunday evening. Although the storm is not expected to generate much rain, light showers and drizzle are possible Monday.

Weather officials said snow levels could drop to between 2,000 and 3,500 feet, well below 3,995-foot La Cumbre Peak above Santa Barbara and 4,534-foot Figueroa Mountain in the backcountry.

Strong, gusty west to northwest winds are forecast for coastal waters Monday, with gale-force conditions and gusts to 40 knots expected in the Santa Barbara Channel. Onshore, advisory-levels winds are possible throughout the South Coast until late Monday.

Sunday should be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low 60s and winds gusting to 15 mph. A 30 percent chance of showers is in the forecast after 10 p.m. Sunday with overnight temperatures in the low 40s.

The weather service said there’s a 50 percent chance of showers Monday, but breezy conditions should push the storm out by the afternoon. High temperatures Monday are only expected to reach the high 50s, with northwest wind between 15 and 20 mph, and gusts as high as 35 mph.

Officials warned that Monday’s overnight temperatures could dip into the 30s, with frost advisories in the canyons.

The rest of the week is expected to have cooler daytime temperatures in the low 60s, with a slight chance of rain Wednesday.

