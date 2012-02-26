South Coast Wind Advisory in Effect Until 3 a.m. Sunday

Gusts to 45 mph possible as powerful northeast winds arrive in Santa Barbara County

Strong winds swept through Santa Barbara County’s South Coast on Saturday night and the National Weather Service issued a high-wind advisory until 3 a.m. Sunday.

Northeast winds of 15 to 30 mph were blowing across the area, with gusts to 45 mph below canyons and passes.

Authorities warned motorists that the winds could create hazardous driving conditions, especially on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast and on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass.

On Sunday night, a very cold storm system is expected to arrive on the South Coast, accompanied by powerful winds, light showers and drizzle Monday.

La Cumbre Peak and backcountry mountains could get a dusting of snow. Weather officials said snow levels could drop to between 2,000 and 3,500 feet, well below 3,995-foot La Cumbre Peak above Santa Barbara and 4,534-foot Figueroa Mountain in the backcountry.

Strong, gusty west to northwest winds are forecast for coastal waters Monday, with gale-force conditions and gusts to 40 knots expected in the Santa Barbara Channel. Onshore, advisory-levels winds are possible throughout the South Coast until late Monday.

Sunday should be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low 60s. A 30 percent chance of showers is in the forecast after 10 p.m. Sunday with overnight temperatures in the low 40s.

The weather service said there’s a 50 percent chance of showers Monday, but breezy conditions should push the storm out by the afternoon. High temperatures Monday are only expected to reach the high 50s, with northwest wind between 15 and 20 mph, and gusts as high as 25 mph.

Officials warned that Monday’s overnight temperatures could dip into the 30s, with frost advisories in the canyons.

The rest of the week is expected to have cooler daytime temperatures in the low 60s, with a slight chance of rain Wednesday.

