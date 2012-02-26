Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 5:53 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Local News

South Coast Wind Advisory in Effect Until 3 a.m. Sunday

Gusts to 45 mph possible as powerful northeast winds arrive in Santa Barbara County

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | February 26, 2012 | 12:51 a.m.

Strong winds swept through Santa Barbara County’s South Coast on Saturday night and the National Weather Service issued a high-wind advisory until 3 a.m. Sunday.

Northeast winds of 15 to 30 mph were blowing across the area, with gusts to 45 mph below canyons and passes.

Authorities warned motorists that the winds could create hazardous driving conditions, especially on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast and on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass.

On Sunday night, a very cold storm system is expected to arrive on the South Coast, accompanied by powerful winds, light showers and drizzle Monday.

La Cumbre Peak and backcountry mountains could get a dusting of snow. Weather officials said snow levels could drop to between 2,000 and 3,500 feet, well below 3,995-foot La Cumbre Peak above Santa Barbara and 4,534-foot Figueroa Mountain in the backcountry.

Strong, gusty west to northwest winds are forecast for coastal waters Monday, with gale-force conditions and gusts to 40 knots expected in the Santa Barbara Channel. Onshore, advisory-levels winds are possible throughout the South Coast until late Monday.

Sunday should be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low 60s. A 30 percent chance of showers is in the forecast after 10 p.m. Sunday with overnight temperatures in the low 40s.

The weather service said there’s a 50 percent chance of showers Monday, but breezy conditions should push the storm out by the afternoon. High temperatures Monday are only expected to reach the high 50s, with northwest wind between 15 and 20 mph, and gusts as high as 25 mph.

Officials warned that Monday’s overnight temperatures could dip into the 30s, with frost advisories in the canyons.

The rest of the week is expected to have cooler daytime temperatures in the low 60s, with a slight chance of rain Wednesday.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Connect with the OES on Facebook.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 