Experience the Magic of ‘Aladdin’ at La Colina Junior High

Disney’s Aladdin is a favorite of children from ages 2 to 92, and it’s coming to the stage at La Colina Junior High School on March 14, 15 and 17.

Come see the street rat from Agrabah (Alex Marquis) charm his way into Princess Jasmine’s heart (Olivia O’Brien) with the help of the magical blue-clad Genie (Ava Dorfman). Along the way, the playful monkey Abu (Ryan Diaz) charms and tumbles his way into the city and the palace, making fast friends with the tasseled flying Carpet (Tessa Miller) along the way. You’ll be thrilled by the evil Jafar (William Blondell), his pet parrot Iago (Natalie Hurt) and his mesmerizing snake staff.

Ultimately, good conquers evil and love is reunited.

Join us for the ancient tale adorned with memorable music, and all the sparkle of Arabian Nights! The show runs at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14 and Friday, March 15. There will be two shows, at 2 and 7 p.m., on Saturday, March 16.

Tickets will be on sale at the door before each show and in advance at the La Colina office during school hours. Tickets cost $8 for adults and $5 for students.

— Shannon Salah is a director/theater at La Colina Junior High School.