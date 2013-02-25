Cinema Italiano Classico Series to Open March 8

Cinema Italiano Classico, the 2013 annual series of classic Italian cinema opens, will open Friday, March 8 with the comedy Tre Uomini e Una Gamba (“Three Men and a Leg”), directed by Aldo, Giovanni, Giacomo.

Admission is free. Films will be in Italian with English subtitles.

Tre Uomini e Una Gamba will screen at 7:30 p.m. in the Fe’ Bland Theater on the SBCC West Campus, 721 Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara.

For the complete lineup of this year’s screenings, click here or call 805.969.1018.

The series is sponsored by the Italian Cultural Heritage Foundation of Santa Barbara, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

— Gabriella Geri-Schooley is president of the Italian Cultural Heritage Foundation of Santa Barbara.