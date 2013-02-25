Goleta Makes List of Top 100 Safest Cities in America

The City of Goleta has been recognized as one of the top 100 Safest Cities in America by Location Inc., owner of the NeighborhoodScout community data research service.

Goleta was ranked the 95th safest city, one of 23 cities in California and the only city in Santa Barbara County to make the list.

“The City of Goleta has always placed a high priority on public safety, and it is rewarding to see our efforts result in a ranking in the top 100 Safest Cities,” Mayor Roger Aceves said. “I would like to commend the efforts of our Goleta Police Department, because their dedication and vigilance is instrumental in creating the safe community that we enjoy.”

Each year, NeighborhoodScout publishes its top 100 Safest Cities in America list calculated on cities with a population of 25,000 or more and based on the total number of crimes per 1,000 residents. Crimes include burglary, larceny-theft, motor vehicle theft, homicide, forcible rape, armed robbery and aggravated assault.

“This recognition is wonderful validation of the collective efforts to make Goleta a great place to live and do business in,” said Vyto Adomaitis, Goleta’s director of Neighborhood Services & Public Safety. “We are fortunate to have a highly supportive and proactive City Council and an excellent police force working collaboratively with our residents and businesses to make Goleta a safe place.”

Since the City of Goleta incorporated in 2002, the city has contracted with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department for law enforcement services.

“I am extremely proud of the strong partnership between the City of Goleta and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office,” Goleta Police Chief Ugo “Butch” Arnoldi said. “The men and women assigned to provide law enforcement services to the City of Goleta are to be commended for their dedication, commitment and work ethic that has resulted in the City of Goleta being awarded this prestigious honor.”

— Valerie Kushnerov for the City of Goleta.