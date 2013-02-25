Laguna Blanca’s Paul Slocombe Stepping Down as Head of School

The Board of Trustees of Laguna Blanca School together with Head of School Paul Slocombe announced Monday that this will be his last year at the school.

“Paul has helped solidly position Laguna for its future, and we are grateful to him for his many significant contributions to our school,” board chair Tom Pickett said.

Over the last four years, Slocombe has built upon the 80-year tradition of academic excellence with new and innovative teaching methods and programs.

With an enhanced student advisory program, the introduction of the iPad initiative, the global studies program, the new outdoor adventure education program and the renovation of the library into a state-of-the-art academic research center, he has worked tirelessly to continue broadening and enriching the students’ educational experience.

“On behalf of the school, we wish him only the best as he begins this new chapter in his professional life,” Pickett said. “The board is focusing on bringing new leadership to the school to build on Laguna’s 80-year history of academic excellence and competitive curriculum and innovative opportunities for students to develop in the areas of arts, athletics, international studies and involvement in their community.”

The board is forming a Head of School Search Committee and will retain a recruiting firm to seek an interim head of school for next year, and then conduct an extensive search for a permanent head of school to take office in July 2014.

Slocombe will serve as a consultant during the transition.

“Our school and its success comes from our entire community of great teachers, students, families and staff, and the board is committed to finding new leadership to carry our school forward,” Pickett said.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Laguna Blanca School.